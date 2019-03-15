$25M downtown Las Vegas street upgrades start Monday

3rd Street and Charleston (Google Maps)

Motorists have been advised to expect delays over the next several months as traffic restrictions accompany $25 million in downtown Las Vegas street improvement projects beginning on Monday.

The $19.6 million Third Street Project is planned between Charleston Boulevard and Bonneville Avenue over 13 months. A $5.5 million project on Sixth Street between Bridger and Stewart avenues is expected to last nine months.

Both projects will transform the stretch of Third and Sixth into complete streets, city officials say, by rehabilitating the roadway, adding new sidewalks, updating traffic signals and improving architectural and landscaping.

During the course of construction, alternate routes include Main and Commerce streets, Las Vegas Boulevard and Seventh Street.

The two projects, built by contractor Las Vegas Paving, are part of ongoing pedestrian and bicycle improvements underway in downtown. They are being paid for by fuel revenue indexing taxes and the city, officials say. The Las Vegas Valley Water District is also pitching in for a portion of the Sixth Street Project.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.