27 fireworks, celebrations for 4th of July week in Las Vegas

By Madelon Hynes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2018 - 1:17 pm
 
Updated June 30, 2018 - 12:29 pm

Fireworks viewing at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas; fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Beer Park will kick off the Fourth of July festivities with hot dog and ice cream carts roaming throughout the venue. In true Fourth of July fashion, guests will have front row seats to a firework show on the Strip starting at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Fireworks at Caesars Palace; party starts at 1 p.m., fireworks start at 9:20 p.m.

Caesars Palace will present a fireworks show at approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday. The property will offer carnival games, foosball, a bocce ball court and drink specials Saturday and Sunday at the Spanish Steps, with a DJ starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Captain and his Morganettes will hand out samples of Captain Morgan from 2 to 3 p.m. The Captain pose contest will feature prizes and the Hineken sponsored foosball tournament will begin at 3 p.m.

Caesars Entertainment will also offer fireworks viewing parties at the following locations: Venus European Pool Lounge at Caesars Palace will have a VIP viewing party, tickets start at $99 (venuspool.uvtix.com); It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere Bar at the Flamingo, $50 with open bar; Piano Bar at Harrah’s Las Vegas, $250 for table package (thepianobar.uvtix.com); Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas starts $100, includes one-hour viewing deck experience, photo and more (ticketmaster.com); and an outdoor dinner and fireworks viewing at VooDoo Steakhouse at the Rio, $150 (riolasvegas.com).

Fireworks at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas; fireworks start at 10:00 p.m.

The Plaza’s rooftop pool will host its Independence Day Pool Party event, for ages 21 and older, featuring fireworks, a hot dog eating competition, a DJ, drink specials (buy one, get one free of the Firework cocktail, beer and wine), made-to-order poolside fare from the Pool at the Plaza Food Truck, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks will launch at approximately 10 p.m. Admission is free. plazahotelcasino.com


Fireworks viewing from Giada; reservations start at 8 p.m.

Guests at The Cromwell’s Giada can enjoy reserved window seating, prosecco and signature Giada cookies, for an $85 minimum spend. Reservations are available beginning 8 p.m. and seating is limited. To make a reservation, call 855-442-3271.

Fireworks viewing from High Roller Observation Wheel

Guests can watch the fireworks show on Saturday from a High Roller Observation Wheel cabin, 550 feet in the air. To book a private cabin, visit caesars.com/linq/high-roller

Parade and Events at The Linq Hotel; parade starts at 8:15 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m.

The Linq Promenade will host a red, white and blue-themed LED parade starting at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The evening will also feature body marbling 8:15 to 11:15 p.m., and the Caesars Palace fireworks show after 9 p.m. The Saints of Las Vegas will perform at 7 p.m. on the Fountain Stage. thelinq.com

Rockets Over the River in Laughlin, fireworks start at 9:20 p.m.

The 28th annual fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday (July 4) in Laughlin. Free public viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over speakers by Laughlin hotels and local radio stations. visitlaughlin.com

Parade at The Linq Hotel; parade starts at noon

On Sunday, the parade starts at noon with family-friendly activities, including balloon art, balloon toss contests and jugglers, noon to 10 p.m. The Saints of Las Vegas will perform at 7 p.m. on the Fountain Stage. thelinq.com

Las Vegas 51s Fireworks Extravaganza; game starts at 7:05 p.m.

The Las Vegas 51s take on the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Cashman Field, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Tickets start at $17. A fireworks show will follow the game. lv51.com


Night of Fire at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; gates open at 5 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Featuring NASCAR-sanctioned stock car racing, skid plate racing, post-race fireworks, $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beers. Racing will begin at 7 p.m. Fireworks will follow the racing. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day for adults; $13 in advance or $17 day of for seniors and military; and children 12 and younger are free with a ticketed adult. lvms.com

Yankee Doodle at City of Las Vegas Pools; events begin at 1 p.m.

Featuring water games and activities Tuesday at the following City of Las Vegas pools: from 1 to 5 p.m. at Doolittle Pool, 1950 N. J St. (702-229-6398); noon to 4 p.m. at Municipal Pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road (702-229-6309), Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive (702-229-1488), Garside Pool, 250 S. Torrey Pines Drive (702-229-6393) and Carlos L. Martinez and Darrio J. Hall Family Pool at Gary Reese Freedom Park, 889 N. Pecos Road (702-229-1755). Regular admission is $2 for ages 4-17 and 50 and older, $3 for ages 18-49 and free for ages 3 and younger.

Boulder City Damboree; parade starts at 9 a.m.

The 70th annual celebration will begin with the Rotary pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Colorado Street, travel down Nevada Highway to Fifth Street and end at Broadbent Memorial Park, 1301 Fifth St. Broadbent Memorial Park will host Damboree ceremonies, entertainment, games and contests, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Games, food, music and fireworks will be 4 to 11 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. ($10 parking). Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Admission is free. bcnv.org/351/Damboree-Celebration


Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade; parade starts at 9 a.m.

The 24th annual 4th of July parade will feature floats, balloons, bands and more. Parade goers will witness the debut of a brand new float in this year’s lineup – “Vegas Golden Knights: Vegas Born, Vegas Strong.” The escort and dignitary parade commences at 8:30 a.m. with the parade starting at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village and travel south toward Village Center Circle before heading west on Trailwood Drive and ending near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. summerlink.com/patriotic-parade.

Celebration at The Linq Hotel; celebration starts at noon

For the Fourth of July, the Linq promenade will feature activities, stilt walkers, caricature artists, hula hoop performers and entertainment noon to 10 p.m. The High Roller observation wheel will be lit red, white and blue beginning at sunset. thelinq.com

Charli XCX concert at Caesars Palace; concert starts at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, Charli XCX will perform a free concert at Neptune Pool at Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars Palace. A pool party, featuring entertainment, a DJ and drink specials, starts at noon with the concert scheduled for 4 p.m. caesars.com/caesars-palace/things-to-do

Star-Spangled Spectacular in Summerlin; gates open at 5 p.m.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates its 20th anniversary with an outdoor concert, fireworks, food and more. Gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle, $10; $25 for a family 4-pack. Reserved lawn chair seating is $125 and VIP admission is $250. lvphil.org

Fourth of July Celebration; celebration starts at 6 p.m. fireworks start at 9 p.m.

The city of Henderson’s annual 4th of July celebration will feature entertainment, activities, food vendors, and a fireworks show, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Park, 350 E. Racetrack Road. Admission is free. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. cityofhenderson.com


Mystic Roots concert at Mandalay Bay; concert starts at 9 p.m.

The Mystic Roots concert at Mandalay Bay Beach will feature a fireworks show. The concert starts at 9 p.m., $20. ticketmaster.com

Fireworks at Green Valley Ranch Resort; fireworks start at 9 p.m.

The “July 4th Fireworks Blast,” a nine-minute fireworks show, will be presented at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson.

Fireworks at Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station; fireworks start at 9 p.m.

The “July 4th Fireworks Blast,” a nine-minute fireworks show, will be presented at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday at a shared location between Fiesta Rancho, 2400 N. Rancho Drive, and Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane, in North Las Vegas. Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station will host a block party, featuring food vendors, entertainment, a Kids Fun Zone and shopping, at each properties’ outdoor parking lots from 4 to 11 p.m. Admission is free. stationcasinosblog.com

Fireworks at Red Rock Resort; fireworks start at 9 p.m.

The “July 4th Fireworks Blast,” a nine-minute fireworks show, will be presented at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.


Fireworks at Stratosphere; fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

The “Red, White & Boom!” fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Doors open at 8 p.m. for a viewing party at Elation rooftop pool. During the day, tower admission is free for locals from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Crafted Buffet is offering locals buy-one-get-one admission. stratospherehotel.com

Helicopter view of fireworks

Sundance Helicopters, Inc. continues its annual Fourth of July tradition by offering helicopter flights over the Las Vegas Strip for a bird’s eye view of the city’s fireworks spectacular. An exclusive picnic option is also available where guests land atop a secluded scenic overlook with the Las Vegas skyline to the east and a backdrop of Red Rock Canyon.

The Fireworks Aerial tour begins with a stretch limousine pickup. Once at Sundance Helicopters, guests will enjoy a champagne toast before boarding the helicopters. Revelers will fly 800 feet above the Las Vegas Strip to witness various fireworks displays from across the valley and from Strip hotel properties. There are only 60 seats available for this tour starting at $199 per person. sundancehelicopters.com/july4

Pahrump Fireworks; fireworks start at 9 p.m

The Pahrump Fourth of July fireworks show will be presented at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Petrack Park at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, free admission. “Fireworks Over Pahrump,” where visitors can launch their own fireworks, will be offered from 7 to midnight Friday through Wednesday at the Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site, located 1-mile west on Gamebird Road, off of Highway 160. A special permit must be obtained from one of the five fireworks stores in Pahrump. Permits are $5 per person. The launch site is first come, first served and visitors have a 30-minute time limit. visitpahrump.com/events

Rockets Over the Red Mesa in Mesquite; fireworks start at 6 p.m.

Featuring a concert by the Nevada POPS Orchestra and Clint Holmes, a community vendor village and fireworks, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite. Admission is free. The concert will begin at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. eurekamesquite.com

Rockets Over the River in Laughlin; fireworks start at 9:20 p.m.

The 28th annual fireworks display over the Colorado River will be at approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday in Laughlin. Free public viewing will be along the Laughlin Riverwalk. Patriotic music will be choreographed to the fireworks and simulcast over speakers by Laughlin hotels and local radio stations. visitlaughlin.com

Fireworks at Lake Las Vegas; event starts at 7 p.m.

The “Celebrate Americana” event will feature art, music, food and fireworks at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas, 75 Montelago Blvd., Henderson. The event will begin with a summer juried art show reception at 7 p.m. , followed by a performance with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. The fireworks shows will begin at 9 p.m. Admission is free. lakelasvegasevents.com

Red, White & Wild Weekend; celebration starts at noon, fireworks start at 7 p.m.

Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, will host an Independence Day celebration featuring country music presented by 95.5 The Bull, foam parties, line dancing, an all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet from noon to 2 p.m. for $13.99, mechanical bull riding and more on Saturday. A fireworks show will start at 9:45 p.m. And, Josh Gracin will perform at 7 p.m. at the Red Rock Bay wave pool stage. Single-day tickets are $34.99 online ($39.99 at the front gate), $29.99 for guests under 42 inches and $9.99 for ages 60 and older, ages 12 and younger are free. Twilight admission after 4 p.m. is $19.99 online ($24.99 at the gate). wetnwildlasvegas.com

Life
