29-year-old drowns in central Las Vegas swimming pool

Police believe alcohol might be to blame in a drowning late Monday night in central Las Vegas.

The drowning was reported about 11:45 p.m. at a home on the 2500 block of Palma Vista Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

A 29-year-old man died at a local hospital after he fell into a pool and drowned, Kisfalvi said. Police are still investigating the drowning, but alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.

