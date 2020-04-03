2nd employee of RTC contractor tests positive for COVID-19

The employee of Keolis, one of two contractors that provide drivers for RTC buses, tested positive for coronavirus on March 28.

A coronavirus informational sign on a Regional Transportation Commission bus at the Sunset Maintenance Facility in Las Vegas, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Iveth Orozco, operations manager with Regional Transportation Commission contractor Silver State Transportation, sanitized an RTC bus at the Sunset Maintenance Facility in Las Vegas, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A second employee of a contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee of Keolis, one of two contractors that provide drivers for RTC buses, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 28, according to Marc Perla, Keolis’ general manager of Las Vegas operations.

The employee worked at the RTC’s Sunset maintenance facility on March 21 and has not been on property since.

“The employee called in on March 22 as being ill and was told to remain home,” Perla said in an email. “The employee does not interact with passengers or the public or on transit vehicles in active service in the Las Vegas Valley, and has limited contact with other employees. We are wishing our employee a speedy recovery.”

Keolis is identifying employees who had contact with the employee who tested positive. The Sunset maintenance facility has been thoroughly cleaned, as it is each day, as have all vehicles and buses, Perla said.

This marks the second instance of an employee of an RTC contractor testing positive for the novel coronavirus. On March 23 an employee of MV Transportation, the other contractor of RTC, tested positive for the virus. In that case, 38 other employees were sent home for self-isolation.

Since the initial coronavirus outbreak, Keolis has been following the advice of the RTC, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. COVID-19 awareness training includes directions to employees to not come to work when sick and to contact their health care provider.

Employees are provided gloves and hand sanitizer and allowed to wear masks while on duty.

Keolis implemented enhanced cleaning protocols that include daily cleaning of all public-facing vehicles supporting RTC service with a hospital-grade disinfectant that has been proven to be effective against viruses.

“We clean all surfaces that customers and staff come into contact with including seats, seatbelts, seat frames, stanchions, doors, bus interior surfaces, wheelchair lifts and controls, floors and the driver’s area including instrument panel,” Perla said. “This same cleaner is used multiple times per day in our facilities”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.