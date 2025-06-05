80°F
3.3-magnitude earthquake reported northeast of Las Vegas

A small earthquake was recorded northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A small earthquake was recorded northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2025 - 8:22 am
 
Updated June 5, 2025 - 8:23 am

A small earthquake was recorded northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 3.3 was recorded northeast of the Las Vegas Valley, according to the USGS.

USGS’ website shows the quake was reported at 6:52 a.m. 24 km east-northeast of Nellis Air Force Base.

