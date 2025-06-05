3.3-magnitude earthquake reported northeast of Las Vegas
The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 3.3 was recorded northeast of the Las Vegas Valley, according to the USGS.
USGS’ website shows the quake was reported at 6:52 a.m. 24 km east-northeast of Nellis Air Force Base.