3-5 acre fire burning at Clark County Wetlands Park

Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are battling a blaze at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

Smoke and flames are visible at the Clark County Wetlands Park near Sam Boyd Stadium on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. The fire spans about 3-5 acres in a part of the park that poses minimal danger to nearby structures.

Smoke and flames are visible at the Clark County Wetlands Park near Sam Boyd Stadium on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. The fire spans about 3-5 acres in a part of the park that poses minimal danger to nearby structures. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Smoke and flames visible from the edge of a Nov. 5 brush fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke and flames are visible at the Clark County Wetlands Park near Sam Boyd Stadium on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. The fire spans about 3-5 acres in a part of the park that poses minimal danger to nearby structures. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Smoke and flames visible from the edge of a Nov. 5 brush fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park. (Camille Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are battling a blaze at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

The brush fire was reported about 3:40 a.m. Monday in an area of undeveloped land near Sam Boyd Stadium, according to CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Buchanan said the fire spans about 3-5 acres in a part of the park that poses minimal danger to nearby structures. Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session said the fire isn’t accessible to fire engines, so CCFD is working with the BLM to bring in hand crews to fight the brush fire on the ground.

Session said brush fires break out a few times a year at the park, and don’t pose much danger to residents other than “some ugly smoke.”

