3 adults, baby displaced after house fire in Las Vegas

Three adults and a baby were displaced following a fire that damaged two homes Wednesday afternoon in the central valley, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Las Vegas firefighters talks as they battle a house fire on 5400 block of West Pebble Beach Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas firefighters cut a ventilation hole on a nearby house as they battle a house fire on 5400 block of West Pebble Beach Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fire crews were called about 1:35 p.m. to a “heavily involved” fire in a vacant home on the 5200 block of Pebble Beach Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to a tweet from the department.

The fire in the vacant home spread to a house next door. It has since been put out, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon. A dog also was displaced, and the vacant home suffered heavy damage, the department said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.