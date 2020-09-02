104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

3 adults, baby displaced after house fire in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 4:17 pm
 

Three adults and a baby were displaced following a fire that damaged two homes Wednesday afternoon in the central valley, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called about 1:35 p.m. to a “heavily involved” fire in a vacant home on the 5200 block of Pebble Beach Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to a tweet from the department.

The fire in the vacant home spread to a house next door. It has since been put out, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon. A dog also was displaced, and the vacant home suffered heavy damage, the department said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
2
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
3
Golden Knights name starting goaltender for Game 5
Golden Knights name starting goaltender for Game 5
4
Las Vegas attorney charged with writing $400K in bad checks
Las Vegas attorney charged with writing $400K in bad checks
5
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST