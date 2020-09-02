3 adults, baby displaced after house fire in Las Vegas
Three adults and a baby were displaced following a fire that damaged two homes Wednesday afternoon in the central valley, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.
Fire crews were called about 1:35 p.m. to a “heavily involved” fire in a vacant home on the 5200 block of Pebble Beach Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to a tweet from the department.
The fire in the vacant home spread to a house next door. It has since been put out, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon. A dog also was displaced, and the vacant home suffered heavy damage, the department said.
Further information was not immediately available.
