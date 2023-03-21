54°F
Local Las Vegas

3 dead among several injury crashes in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2023 - 7:36 am
 
Updated March 21, 2023 - 11:56 am
Nevada Highway Patrol (Review-Journal file photo)
At least three people were killed Tuesday morning after separate crashes in the valley.

A single-vehicle rollover was reported around 4 a.m. at the 215 Beltway east, near South Decatur Boulevard, according to a Twitter post from Nevada State Police. Highway patrol officials said the crash was fatal, but it was unclear how many people were killed.

The Regional Transportation Commission said the left lanes were blocked as of 6:45 a.m.

In North Las Vegas, a pedestrian was crossing Simmons Street at West Cheyenne Avenue at 6:50 a.m. when he was struck by a “box style construction vehicle” driving through a green light, police said.

Officer Brian Thomas said the pedestrian was a man in his 50s who died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the intersection and did not show signs of impairment.

“It should be noted that the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk however crossing against the lighted pedestrian signal,” Thomas said.

Highway patrol was called around 10:30 a.m. to U.S. Highway 95 south near Kyle Canyon Road for another single-vehicle rollover crash that killed at least one person, according to a tweet from the department.

Rainy conditions across the valley Tuesday morning also caused injury crashes on the Beltway at the Interstate 15 connector and St. Rose Parkway, on I-15 at West Silverado Ranch Boulevard and the Pinto Lane onramp and on U.S. Highway 95 at South Rancho Drive, according to state police traffic logs.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

