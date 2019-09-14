3 dead in 2-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a car and a motorcycle Friday night in the Spring Valley area, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police officers investigate at the scene of a fatal crash at Flamingo Road and Duneville Street in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept.13, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A 29-year-old man riding a motorcycle and a 42-year-old man driving a Lexus — along with a 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in his vehicle — died at the scene, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement early Saturday morning.

Police haven’t released the names.

Officers were called about 7:25 p.m. to the crash at Flamingo Road and Duneville Street, east of Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The car caught on fire after the crash at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was speeding and “driving recklessly” before the crash, Clark said. The Clark County Fire Department put out the blaze.

Witnesses say the driver of a 2016 BMV S1000R motorcycle was traveling west on West Flamingo Road approaching the intersection at a “high rate of speed,” according to a Saturday statement from police.

The driver of a 2012 Lexus ES 350 was turning left onto northbound Duneville Street and crossed the path of the motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle struck the Lexus, embedded into the right side of the car and both vehicles overturned, according to the statement.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this story.