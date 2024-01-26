3 dead of apparent drug overdose in Fremont Street hotel room

Medical and police responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports of several unconscious people in a hotel room, Lee said.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Three people have died as the result of an apparent drug overdose at a downtown Las Vegas hotel Thursday night.

Two people died at a hotel on the 200 block of Fremont Street and a third died at a local hospital, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee in a text.

“A narcotics overdose is currently under investigation,” Lee stated in a text.

