49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

3 dead of apparent drug overdose in Fremont Street hotel room

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 10:13 pm
 
Updated January 25, 2024 - 10:17 pm
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Three people have died as the result of an apparent drug overdose at a downtown Las Vegas hotel Thursday night.

Two people died at a hotel on the 200 block of Fremont Street and a third died at a local hospital, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee in a text.

Medical and police responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports of several unconscious people in a hotel room, Lee said.

“A narcotics overdose is currently under investigation,” Lee stated in a text.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
Former casino executive pleads guilty to federal charges
2
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
3
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash arrested again on suspicion of DUI
4
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas
5
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
Target employees say they’re being fired for strange reason: Stanley cups
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Bobbling along: Landmark Las Vegas sign earns new honor
Apartment building roof collapses in Las Vegas; 14 displaced
Apartment building roof collapses in Las Vegas; 14 displaced
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Summerlin garage fire causes up to $250K damage
Summerlin garage fire causes up to $250K damage
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS