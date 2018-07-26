3 displaced after fire at west Las Vegas apartment complex

No one was injured after an early Thursday morning fire at a west valley apartment complex.

No one was injured after an early Thursday July 26, 2018, fire at the Breakers Apartments on West Sahara. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire crews responded about 12:20 a.m. to reports of flames coming from a second-story window at the Breakers Apartments, 9901 W. Sahara Ave., near Hualapai Way, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The couple that lived in the apartment told firefighters they woke up to the sound of their smoke alarms at about midnight and discovered smoke and flames in their dining room.

Crews kept the fire contained to one apartment and had it under control in less than ten minutes, Szymanski said.

The apartment was heavily damaged in the fire and one apartment below it was damaged by water, he said. Three people were displaced after the fire.

Szymanski said the cause of the fire was still under investigation, but it caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.

9901 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada