3 displaced, no injuries after central Las Vegas fire

Three people were displaced early Tuesday morning after a fire at a central valley home.

Firefighters from the newly-reopened Fire Station 103 cleaning up early Tuesday morning after a house fire at 344 Yosemite St. in the central valley. (Max Michor/Review-Journal)

The fire was called in about 1:15 a.m. at 344 Yosemite St., near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The fire started in a rear bedroom of the single-story house, Szymanski said, and was under control within about 10 minutes.

No one was injured, but the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called in to help three people who were displaced after the fire.

The fire was just down the street from the newly-reopened Fire Station 103, so firefighters were able to get to the scene quickly and “probably saved additional property,” Szymanski said.

