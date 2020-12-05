41°F
3 dogs, 90-year-old rescued from fire at Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2020 - 10:57 pm
 
(Clark County Fire Department)
Firefighters rescued 90-year-old resident and three dogs after a kitchen fire at a Las Vegas home Friday night.

Clark County firefighters were called to 2343 Koho Drive, near St. Rose Parkway and Jeffreys Street, after reports of a kitchen fire and found smoke showing from the townhome, according to a statement from Deputy Chief Thomas Touchstone.

Sprinklers inside the home kept the fire from spreading but an elderly resident was trapped upstairs, neighbors told firefighters.

Firefighters were able to rescue three dogs and the resident, who suffered minor injuries, according to the statement.

The cause of the fire was not yet determined.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

