3 fires at vacant Las Vegas buildings in 6 hours

Las Vegas firefighters responded to three fires at vacant downtown buildings in a six-hour span overnight.

Crews battle a fire at a vacant motel Monday, June 27, 2022, near East Ogden Avenue and North 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the first fire was in a one-story vacant motel at 11:22 p.m. Sunday at North 13th and Fremont streets. No injuries were reported.

At 11:55 p.m. firefighters responded to a vacant home in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue near West Owens Avenue and D Street. The fire was in a structure that had previously burned.

Then, at 5:14 a.m., firefighters were called to the vacant Cabana Suites, 651 E. Ogden Ave., for a fire at the vacant motel. Authorities found a fire in a room on the first floor of the three-story building.

“2 additional engines requested, fire extended into utility chase/void, running to roof, crews on it checking for additional extension, no injuries,” the Fire Department said in a tweet.

At the third fire more than two dozen firefighters were observed at the exterior of the structure. The fire was extinguished by 6:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported in any of the blazes. The causes for all the fires are under investigation.

