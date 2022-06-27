89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

3 fires at vacant Las Vegas buildings in 6 hours

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2022 - 7:29 am
 
Crews battle a fire at a vacant motel Monday, June 27, 2022, near East Ogden Avenue and North 7 ...
Crews battle a fire at a vacant motel Monday, June 27, 2022, near East Ogden Avenue and North 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews battle a fire at a vacant motel Monday, June 27, 2022, near East Ogden Avenue and North 7 ...
Crews battle a fire at a vacant motel Monday, June 27, 2022, near East Ogden Avenue and North 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews battle a fire at a vacant motel Monday, June 27, 2022, near East Ogden Avenue and North 7 ...
Crews battle a fire at a vacant motel Monday, June 27, 2022, near East Ogden Avenue and North 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews battle a fire at a vacant motel Monday, June 27, 2022, near East Ogden Avenue and North 7 ...
Crews battle a fire at a vacant motel Monday, June 27, 2022, near East Ogden Avenue and North 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters responded to three fires at vacant downtown buildings in a six-hour span overnight.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the first fire was in a one-story vacant motel at 11:22 p.m. Sunday at North 13th and Fremont streets. No injuries were reported.

At 11:55 p.m. firefighters responded to a vacant home in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue near West Owens Avenue and D Street. The fire was in a structure that had previously burned.

Then, at 5:14 a.m., firefighters were called to the vacant Cabana Suites, 651 E. Ogden Ave., for a fire at the vacant motel. Authorities found a fire in a room on the first floor of the three-story building.

“2 additional engines requested, fire extended into utility chase/void, running to roof, crews on it checking for additional extension, no injuries,” the Fire Department said in a tweet.

At the third fire more than two dozen firefighters were observed at the exterior of the structure. The fire was extinguished by 6:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported in any of the blazes. The causes for all the fires are under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas executives offer details on resort plan for south Strip
Las Vegas executives offer details on resort plan for south Strip
2
Las Vegas housing market hits brakes as sales fall
Las Vegas housing market hits brakes as sales fall
3
Houseboat beached 3 weeks at Lake Mead rescued by YouTubers
Houseboat beached 3 weeks at Lake Mead rescued by YouTubers
4
Golden Knights’ Karlsson, fiancée get wedding license — with Chance, Elvis
Golden Knights’ Karlsson, fiancée get wedding license — with Chance, Elvis
5
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST