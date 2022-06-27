3 fires at vacant Las Vegas buildings in 6 hours
Las Vegas firefighters responded to three fires at vacant downtown buildings in a six-hour span overnight.
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the first fire was in a one-story vacant motel at 11:22 p.m. Sunday at North 13th and Fremont streets. No injuries were reported.
At 11:55 p.m. firefighters responded to a vacant home in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue near West Owens Avenue and D Street. The fire was in a structure that had previously burned.
Then, at 5:14 a.m., firefighters were called to the vacant Cabana Suites, 651 E. Ogden Ave., for a fire at the vacant motel. Authorities found a fire in a room on the first floor of the three-story building.
“2 additional engines requested, fire extended into utility chase/void, running to roof, crews on it checking for additional extension, no injuries,” the Fire Department said in a tweet.
At the third fire more than two dozen firefighters were observed at the exterior of the structure. The fire was extinguished by 6:15 a.m.
No injuries were reported in any of the blazes. The causes for all the fires are under investigation.
