87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

3 hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Las Vegas

A Clark County School District officer signals others beside a damaged school bus while emergen ...
A Clark County School District officer signals others beside a damaged school bus while emergency crews examine the driver after a collision with several vehicles at North Bruce Street and East Searles Avenue adjacent to Rancho High School on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
One of several damaged vehicles are towed following a crash with a school bus at North Bruce St ...
One of several damaged vehicles are towed following a crash with a school bus at North Bruce Street and East Searles Avenue adjacent to Rancho High School on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Clark County School District officers stand beside a damaged school bus while emergency crews e ...
Clark County School District officers stand beside a damaged school bus while emergency crews examine the driver after a collision with several vehicles at North Bruce Street and East Searles Avenue adjacent to Rancho High School on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Equipment is removed from a damaged vehicle to be towed after a collision with a school bus and ...
Equipment is removed from a damaged vehicle to be towed after a collision with a school bus and another vehicle at North Bruce Street and East Searles Avenue adjacent to Rancho High School on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Several damaged vehicles are towed following a crash with a school bus at North Bruce Street an ...
Several damaged vehicles are towed following a crash with a school bus at North Bruce Street and East Searles Avenue adjacent to Rancho High School on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ambulances and Clark County School District officer vehicles are staged at Rancho High School f ...
Ambulances and Clark County School District officer vehicles are staged at Rancho High School following a school bus collision with several vehicles at North Bruce Street and East Searles Avenue adjacent to Rancho High School on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Clark County School District officers stand beside a damaged school bus while emergency crews e ...
Clark County School District officers stand beside a damaged school bus while emergency crews examine the driver after a collision with several vehicles at North Bruce Street and East Searles Avenue adjacent to Rancho High School on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Lincoln Peterson cries as his family reads impact statements during his sentencing for killing ...
‘I regret all of it’: Las Vegas teen gets probation after killing dad
Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the Formula One Las Vegas Gra ...
$100K in donations mark 100 days out from Las Vegas Grand Prix
Michael Atwell, a volunteer coach at Palo Verde High School accused of sexual assault with a mi ...
Ex-Palo Verde teacher, coach accused of sexual abuse makes guilty plea
‘An insanely loud boom’: Las Vegas bartender unhurt after Jeep slams into Dino’s
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2025 - 4:34 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2025 - 5:07 pm

Three people were taken to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash that involved a school bus in the northeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Bruce Street and Searles Avenue, which is near Rancho High School, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No children aboard the bus were injured. Those injured did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Impairment was not thought to be a factor, Metro said in the release. The investigation into the crash was expected to be taken over by the Clark County School District Police Department, Metro said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES