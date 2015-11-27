Local Las Vegas

3 hospitalized after stabbing at party early Friday

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2015 - 12:10 pm
 

Three people are hospitalized after a stabbing at a party early Friday morning in the 4200 block of Tara Avenue.

Police responded to the call at 3:22 a.m. at an apartment building near Arville Street and Pennwood Avenue.

The stabbing stemmed from a neighbor dispute involving three victims and one suspect, according to Metro officer Michael Rodriguez.

Two people were treated for minor cuts. A third had possible life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition after surgery at University Medical Center, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Find her on Twitter: @lawrenlinehan

