3 hospitalized after stabbing at party early Friday

Three people are hospitalized after a stabbing at a party early Friday morning in the 4200 block of Tara Avenue.
Police responded to the call at 3:22 a.m. at an apartment building near Arville Street and Pennwood Avenue.
The stabbing stemmed from a neighbor dispute involving three victims and one suspect, according to Metro officer Michael Rodriguez.
Two people were treated for minor cuts. A third had possible life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition after surgery at University Medical Center, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
