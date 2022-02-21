64°F
3 hospitalized in wreck near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2022 - 7:49 pm
 
Updated February 20, 2022 - 8:01 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday evening near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers were called to Sahara Avenue and South Maryland Parkway after reports of a multi-vehicle collision, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Three people were taken to a nearby hospital, with two suffering “life-threatening” injuries, Boxler said. Sahara Avenue was closed in both directions east of Maryland Parkway while officers investigated.

The department’s fatal crash detail responded to the scene, Boxler said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

