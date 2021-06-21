3 injured, 1 critically, in crash near Las Vegas Strip

One person is in critical condition after a crash near the Strip on Sunday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is in critical condition after a crash near the Strip on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a U-Haul rental truck was headed east on Harmon Avenue “at a high rate of speed” and crossed into the westbound lanes near Koval Lane around 2:43 p.m. The U-Haul hit the front of a Hyundai Elantra and began to “rotate counterclockwise,” causing the rear end of the truck to hit the rear of a Nissan Rogue.

The three occupants of the Hyundai were taken to University Medical Center. The driver was treated for life-threatening injuries, and the passengers had nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. Nobody in the Nissan was injured.

The driver of the U-Haul, identified by police as 24-year-old Christopher Faifaimalie of Salt Lake City, admitted to using drugs before the crash. He was taken to University Medical Center and treated for minor injuries before police said he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.