80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

3 injured, 1 critically, in south Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2020 - 10:57 pm
 

A 56-year-old woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in the south Las Vegas Valley on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a utility trailer with an off-road vehicle was eastbound on Windmill Lane when a 2013 Nissan Altima entered the road from a stop sign at Gilespie Street around 2:57 p.m., police said. The front of the Ram hit the passenger side of the Altima, which was pushed off of the road and to the corner of the intersection.

The three people in the Altima, including the 56-year-old, were all taken to University Medical Center in varying conditions, police said. The 62-year-old driver had moderate injuries, and a 61-year-old had serious injuries.

The two people in the pickup were not injured. The driver, a 44-year-old man, stayed at the scene, cooperated with detectives and did not show signs of impairment.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trump speaks in front of thousands at Henderson event
Trump speaks in front of thousands at Henderson event
2
Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events
Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events
3
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
4
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
5
Trump excites crowd of supporters in Northern Nevada
Trump excites crowd of supporters in Northern Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
US surgeon general checks out UMC’s COVID-19 response
By / RJ

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday praised Southern Nevada for progress it has made against COVID-19, while stressing the community will need to remain vigilant to reopen safely and return to greater normalcy.