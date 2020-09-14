3 injured, 1 critically, in south Las Vegas crash

A 56-year-old woman was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in the south Las Vegas Valley on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a utility trailer with an off-road vehicle was eastbound on Windmill Lane when a 2013 Nissan Altima entered the road from a stop sign at Gilespie Street around 2:57 p.m., police said. The front of the Ram hit the passenger side of the Altima, which was pushed off of the road and to the corner of the intersection.

The three people in the Altima, including the 56-year-old, were all taken to University Medical Center in varying conditions, police said. The 62-year-old driver had moderate injuries, and a 61-year-old had serious injuries.

The two people in the pickup were not injured. The driver, a 44-year-old man, stayed at the scene, cooperated with detectives and did not show signs of impairment.

