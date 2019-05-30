87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

3 injured in 5-car crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2019 - 8:57 am
 
Updated May 30, 2019 - 11:24 am

Three people were injured in a crash Thursday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash, involving five vehicles, happened around 8:10 a.m. at Flamingo Road and Swenson Street, according to Metro’s traffic unit.

Three people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and their condition is unknown at this time, police said in a release.

Flamingo and Swenson are partially closed, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST