3 injured in 5-car crash in central Las Vegas

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Thursday at Flamingo Road and Swenson Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic unit.

One person was injured in a multivehicle crash at Flamingo Road and Swenson Street, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

Three people were injured in a crash Thursday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash, involving five vehicles, happened around 8:10 a.m. at Flamingo Road and Swenson Street, according to Metro’s traffic unit.

Three people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and their condition is unknown at this time, police said in a release.

Flamingo and Swenson are partially closed, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.