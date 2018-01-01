3 injured in vehicle-taxi crash in central Las Vegas

Three people were injured New Year’s Day after a suspected impaired driver crashed into a taxi in the central valley.

The crash was called at 4:20 a.m. Monday near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

One person was thrown from the taxi in the crash, Kisfalvi said. The three people hospitalized all had minor to moderate injuries, police said. Police believe the driver that struck the taxi may have been impaired.

