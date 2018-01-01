Local Las Vegas

3 injured in vehicle-taxi crash in central Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2018 - 8:18 am
 

Three people were injured New Year’s Day after a suspected impaired driver crashed into a taxi in the central Las Vegas valley.

The crash was called at 4:20 a.m. Monday near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

One person was thrown from the taxi in the crash, Kisfalvi said. The three people hospitalized all had minor to moderate injuries, police said. Police believe the driver that struck the taxi may have been impaired.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

