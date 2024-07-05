3 killed in 2 hit-and-run crashes in Las Vegas, suspects at large

Three people are dead after two hit-and-run crashes Friday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

Drivers from nboth events are srtill wanted, accoridng to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the first, a pedestrian putting gas in a truck was struck and killed just after 2:10 a.m. on the 215 Beltway ramp westbound to Interstate 15 north, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The suspect vehicle is a red or maroon 2018-2020 Nissan Kick with front and/or right front and side damage, troopers said. It might also be missing the right front headlight and side mirror.

In the other, two men were killed after a white truck southbound on North Hollywood Boulevard crashed into a blue SUV going west on East Charleston Boulevard just after 2:40 a.m.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a GMC Sierra pickup truck was southbound on North Hollywood Boulevard approaching East Charleston Boulevard with a fresh red traffic signal at a high rate of speed. A Honda CRV was westbound on East Charleston Boulevard approaching Hollywood with a fresh green traffic signal. As the Honda CRV crossed the intersection, the GMC Sierra entered the intersection against the red traffic signal, according to the preliminary crash report.

A collision occurred when the front of the GMC Sierra struck the passenger side of the Honda CRV.

The driver of the GMC exited the pickup and fled the scene on foot and is currently outstanding.

Arriving medical personnel determined the driver and passenger of the Honda CRV succumbed to the injuries they sustained from the collision and pronounced them deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger deaths mark the 83rd and 84th traffic-related fatalities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2024.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3”.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased as well as their causes and manners of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X. Staff reporter Noble Brigham and digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.