3 Las Vegas students killed by DUI driver in California, police say

Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by an intoxicated driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.

Bani Duarte

The crash occurred at 1:08 a.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway, when 27-year-old Bani Duarte of San Clemente struck a red Toyota stopped at an intersection, according to Huntington Beach police.

Police believe the Toyota was stopped at the traffic light when Duarte’s car rear-ended it and pushed it through the intersection, causing it to run up onto a sidewalk and a pool.

Police arriving on scene found the Toyota was smoking, according to Officer Angie Bennett. The Toyota’s sole survivor, who was in the right front passenger seat, was able to get out of the vehicle. That person was transported to a local trauma center with unknown injuries.

The officer tried to rescue others from the vehicle when the car burst into flames, Bennett said.

Duarte was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury, according to police. She was transported to Huntington Beach Jail.

Authorities in California did not immediately identify the victims, but the sister of one of them named them as Dylan Mack, Brooke Hawley and Albert Rossi, all students at Centennial High in Las Vegas. She did not know the identity of the occupant who was hospitalized.

Allie Rossi, Albert Rossi’s sister, said the three teenagers went to Huntington Beach for spring break. They rented a motel room and planned to be out at the malls shopping, she said.

“I got a call from Brooke Hawley’s sister, who I went to kindergarten with, around 7:15 this morning,” Rossi said. “The beginning story was that there was one fatality, so I was on my hands and knees praying to God that it wasn’t my brother.”

Her 17-year-old brother was due to graduate this spring.

So was Mack, a track and football athlete at the school.

“He was just a really, really good kid,” said Mack’s father, Morgan Mack. “Just very loving.”

His 18-year-old son was just starting to figure out what he wanted to do after high school, his father said.

“He had some interest in maybe getting into fire as a career,” he said. “So I started working with him, getting him some contacts and some direction on how to get there.”

Mack’s friends and family members are holding a vigil at 6 p.m. Friday at Knickerbocker Park, 10695 W. Dorrell Lane.

Hawley also was an athlete at the school and played on Centennial’s varsity soccer team for the last two years.

The news hit the Centennial High community hard. Softball coach Mike Livreri spoke about the tragedy after a Centennial softball game on Thursday.

Centennial lost 3 wonderful kids last night, our hearts are out to everyone affected by this we are so sorry for what everyone is going through please be safe for the rest of spring break and hold your loved ones close — Centennial c/o 2018 (@chsbulldogs18) March 29, 2018 we also want to wish Alexis V a full and speedy recovery. our thoughts are with you and your family/friends ❤️ — Centennial c/o 2018 (@chsbulldogs18) March 29, 2018

“A lot of the kids, they knew these guys personally,” said Livreri, who had Mack as a student and knew Hawley. “So it hurts.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Justin Emerson contributed to this report.