3 missing sisters found safe, Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2020 - 3:30 pm
 
Updated December 24, 2020 - 4:58 pm
Las Vegas police are asking for help to find missing sisters Anamarie Angel, Alyssa Angel and Andrea Angel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Three sisters were found safe Thursday afternoon after they went missing around midnight, police said.

Alyssa Angel, 14; Anamarie Angel, 12; and Andrea Angel, 10, had last been seen near the 900 block of Niblick Drive, west of Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Wynn Las Vegas catches suspect in massive unemployment fraud
Father's family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
DUI suspect in crash that killed 5 bicyclists extradited
Couple charged in Thanksgiving shooting spree arrives in Nevada
Las Vegas man faces attempted murder charge in mall beating
