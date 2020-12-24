3 missing sisters found safe, Las Vegas police say

Three sisters have been located safely Thursday afternoon after they went missing around midnight, police said.

Las Vegas police are asking for help to find missing sisters Anamarie Angel, Alyssa Angel and Andrea Angel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Three sisters were found safe Thursday afternoon after they went missing around midnight, police said.

Alyssa Angel, 14; Anamarie Angel, 12; and Andrea Angel, 10, had last been seen near the 900 block of Niblick Drive, west of Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.