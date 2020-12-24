3 missing sisters found safe, Las Vegas police say
Three sisters have been located safely Thursday afternoon after they went missing around midnight, police said.
Alyssa Angel, 14; Anamarie Angel, 12; and Andrea Angel, 10, had last been seen near the 900 block of Niblick Drive, west of Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
