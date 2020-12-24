3 missing sisters last seen in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Police are asking for help locating three sisters last seen at midnight Thursday, who may be in “severe emotional distress.”

Las Vegas police are asking for help to find missing sisters Anamarie Angel, Alyssa Angel and Andrea Angel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help locating three sisters last seen around midnight Thursday and who may be in “severe emotional distress.”

Alyssa Angel, 14; Anamarie Angel, 12; and Andrea Angel, 10, were last seen near the 900 block of Niblick Drive, west of Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The girls may “be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” the police said. Further information about their disappearance was not immediately available.

Alyssa is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anamarie is about 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 75 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Andrea is about 4 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 60 pounds and also had brown eyes and black hair.

Metro encouraged anyone with information about the sisters’ whereabouts to contact the department at 702-828-3111, or call the missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

