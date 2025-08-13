3 pedestrians hurt in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

The pedestrians were hit crossing against pedestrian signal, police said.

A hit-and-run driver struck three pedestrians late Tuesday night in east Las Vegas, critically injuring at least one, police said.

The collision occurred at 11:03 p.m. when a Toyota Camry struck three people in a crosswalk near the intersection of South Pecos Road and East Tropicana Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Video footage of the incident showed the driver, 80-year-old Rafi Nersessian, had a green traffic signal when he collided with the pedestrians walking west against the crosswalk signal, police said.

Nersessian did not remain at the scene, but was later arrested at his home on hit-and-run-related charges, police said.

All three of the pedestrians were transported to a hospital. One suffered life-threatening injuries, while police said the others had substantial injuries.

