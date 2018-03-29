3 people in hospital after house fire in south Las Vegas

Three people were hospitalized early Thursday morning after a house caught fire in the south valley.

The Clark County Fire Department responded about 12:20 a.m. to a fire at 1590 Glassy Pond Ave., near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Spencer Street, according to battalion chief Eric Poleski.

A man and woman were inside the home when it caught fire. Neighbors helped the woman, who was in a wheelchair, get out of the home safely, Poleski said, but couldn’t get to the man on the second floor.

Firefighters managed to reach the man and he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Poleski said the man was inside the burning home for “quite a while” before he was rescued.

“If you go inside, the downstairs is in perfect condition,” Poleski said. “The upstairs is black”

A person who trying to get to the second floor was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after. The woman who was in the home was also taken to the hospital.

Poleski said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom, and caused about $75,000 in damage.

1590 Glassy Pond Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada