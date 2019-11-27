3 people reportedly on plane that crashed north of Las Vegas Valley

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a single-engine airplane crashed Tuesday evening near a mountain north of the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police said a plane crash Tuesday evening near a mountain north of the Las Vegas Valley was “not survivable.”

A single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday under unknown circumstances near Gass Peak, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email. “Initial reports” indicate that three people were on-board, he said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said the department’s search and rescue helicopter determined the crash wasn’t survivable and “there will be no rescue efforts.”

About 5:45 p.m., dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire on top of the mountain north of the Clark County Shooting Complex, 11357 N. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said fire crews did not find evidence of a crash in any areas accessible to vehicles.

“We went as far north as the shooting range, and there’s nothing on the ground,” he said. “The place where the people said it was is inaccessible to vehicles it’s so high, so Metro is searching with their helicopter.”

Nellis Air Force Base reported that no military aircraft crashed, and the crash is believed to involve a “civilian” plane, Boxler said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

