3 sent to hospital after crash in west Las Vegas Valley
The preliminary investigation found that a motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed and slammed into the back of a Nissan SUV.
Three people have been transported to the hospital after a crash Sunday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.
Police responded to Rainbow and Sobb avenues around 10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. The preliminary investigation found that a motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed and slammed into the back of a Nissan SUV. The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, and two occupants of the SUV, an adult woman and a 7-year-old girl, were transported to the hospital.
Their conditions were unknown as of 11:30 a.m.
Southbound lanes are closed at the area, Boxler said.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.