3 sent to hospital after crash in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2021 - 11:43 am
 
Police investigate a crash Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Rainbow and Sobb avenues in Las Vegas. (Neva ...
Police investigate a crash Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Rainbow and Sobb avenues in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Three people have been transported to the hospital after a crash Sunday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Police responded to Rainbow and Sobb avenues around 10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. The preliminary investigation found that a motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed and slammed into the back of a Nissan SUV. The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, and two occupants of the SUV, an adult woman and a 7-year-old girl, were transported to the hospital.

Their conditions were unknown as of 11:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes are closed at the area, Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

