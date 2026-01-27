3-vehicle crash closes 215 Beltway in Las Vegas; 1 dead
A fatal crash involving three vehicles has closed the 215 Beltway in the northern Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.
The Nevada Highway Patrol, in a statement, said the crash happened at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-215 at Jones Boulevard.
An adult driver died at the scene. NHP said “all travel lanes are closed on the eastbound I-215. I-215 eastbound Jones on-ramp is also closed.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.