3-vehicle crash closes 215 Beltway in Las Vegas; 1 dead

1 dead, 1 critical after high-speed crash in Las Vegas
January 27, 2026 - 3:35 am
 

A fatal crash involving three vehicles has closed the 215 Beltway in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol, in a statement, said the crash happened at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-215 at Jones Boulevard.

An adult driver died at the scene. NHP said “all travel lanes are closed on the eastbound I-215. I-215 eastbound Jones on-ramp is also closed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

