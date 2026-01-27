3-vehicle crash closes 215 Beltway in Las Vegas; 1 dead

A fatal crash involving three vehicles has closed the 215 Beltway in the northern Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Brightline’s Florida operation gives glimpse toward Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail service

Boring Co. Vegas Loop’s next station to open at this Strip resort

A fatal crash involving three vehicles has closed the 215 Beltway in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol, in a statement, said the crash happened at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-215 at Jones Boulevard.

An adult driver died at the scene. NHP said “all travel lanes are closed on the eastbound I-215. I-215 eastbound Jones on-ramp is also closed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.