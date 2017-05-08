3-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas sends 4 to hospital

Police investigate a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Durango Drive and West Cheyenne Avenue on Monday, May 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A three-vehicle crash Monday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley put four people in the hospital, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the crash happened about noon at the intersection of North Durango Drive and West Cheyenne Avenue.

Four people were taken to the hospital, and one of them is in critical condition, police said.

There are road closures in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

