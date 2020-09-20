3-vehicle crash injures motorcyclist in central Las Vegas Valley

Traffic officers are continuing their investigation, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A motorcyclist was injured after a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash, which also involved two sedans, occurred just before 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Tamarus Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Traffic officers are continuing their investigation, and drivers are asked to avoid the area. Two tow trucks have been requested.

