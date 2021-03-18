3-year-old boy who drowned in Las Vegas pool identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the toddler who died this week after falling into a pool.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the toddler who died this week after falling into a pool.

Pedro Mariano, 3, died Tuesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after falling in a pool on the 4800 block of El Tesoro Avenue, near East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner ruled the cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was accidental.

Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said Wednesday that police believe there was no abuse or neglect involved in the case, and no arrests were expected in connection with the death.

“The preliminary investigation indicates this was a tragic accident,” Parra said.

Metro declined to comment further, citing an open investigation.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.