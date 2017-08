A 3-year-old died Wednesday night after falling into a pool in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to the 4700 block of El Canasta Way about 7:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Pete Kisfalvi said.

The child was taken to the hospital and later died, he said.

No other details were immediately available.

