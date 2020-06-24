35-year-old Las Vegas man dead, 2 injured in southwest valley crash

A 35-year-old Las Vegas man died and two others were injured during a two-car rollover crash early Wednesday in the southwest valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 35-year-old Las Vegas man died and two others were injured in a two-car rollover crash early Wednesday in the southwest valley, police said.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. near South Durango Drive and West Patrick Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Ribeck said. The vehicles appeared to be going in the same direction when the crash occurred.

Investigators believe the crash happened when a 35-year-old man was driving a 2005 Honda S2000 convertible southbound on Durango and veered into the middle lane “for an unknown reason,” striking a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, police said. Both cars then struck a brick wall to the right of the roadway “while rotating.”

The Volkswagen rolled over and hit the top of the Honda and its driver, police said. The cars came to a stop with the Volkswagen upside down on the Honda’s roof.

The man driving the Honda died at the scene. The 18-year-old man driving the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries, while a 17-year-old girl in the car suffered moderate injuries, police said.

The teenagers remained at the scene of the cash and neither showed signs of impairment, police said. The 35-year-old man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

His death marked the 45th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.