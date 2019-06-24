38 sick puppies, 1 adult dog recovered by Las Vegas police

The Animal Foundation said Monday 38 puppies and an adult dog that were being treated for a parvovirus infection after being rescued on Friday will be treated at other facilities.

These are some of the puppies who were rescued and turned into The Animal Foundation on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Rescues/Fosters/Adopters for all of God's Creatures Facebook page)

The Animal Foundation said Monday 38 puppies and an adult dog that were being treated for a parvovirus infection after being rescued on Friday will be treated at other facilities.

“We at The Animal Foundation decided this afternoon to transfer 38 puppies and one adult dog to our trusted partner organizations, who have specialized capabilities to care for them,” communications manager Kelly Leahy said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “This decision ensures optimal care for these animals while also protecting the health of our larger shelter population.

“Circumstances like these require a high degree of flexibility, and we are grateful to our transfer partners for their support in helping us care for these rescued animals.”

Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling said Animal Control officers were summoned Friday night by the Metropolitan Police Department to a residence in the southeast Las Vegas Valley to gather 42 puppies and adult dog.

Four had to be euthanized because of their poor condition, Leahy said.

The young dogs, including German shepherds, Siberian huskies and border collies, are currently in a two-week quarantine after their exposure to the parvovirus.

Welling added the investigation remains active.

Information on possible adoptions will be released later.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.