3rd fatal motorcycle crash in past 24 hours kills California man

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Saturday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, the third fatal motorcycle crash in the region in the past 24 hours.

The crash occurred just after 12:20 a.m. on West Oakey Boulevard at Western Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

A 2023 Nissan Ariya was westbound on Oakey as a 2004 Yamaha 1100 was eastbound, approaching Western. The Nissan began a left turn at Western as the Yamaha reached and entered the intersection. The Yamaha struck the Nissan, ejecting the rider and redirecting the Yamaha southeast, out of the roadway. The Nissan stopped in the intersection.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Thousand Oaks, California, died at the scene. The Nissan driver remained at the scene and was not impaired, police said.

On Friday, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck on Boulder Highway south of East Tropicana Avenue. Later Friday, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a passenger vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Belmont Street in North Las Vegas.

The Yamaha driver’s death marks the 156th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

