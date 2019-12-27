4 dead, 2 hurt in western Las Vegas Valley crash
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a multivehicle crash in the western valley Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas police.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. John Stuart said the injured were taken to a local hospital following the crash at Durango Drive and Desert Inn Road.
The last Clark County Fire Department truck is packing up. We’re awaiting a brief after four are dead and two were hospitalized in a car accident on Durango at the Desert Inn lights. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/GLRaAYDL80
#FASTALERT 26-Dec-2019 6:39PM =UPDATE=
Crash on Durango at Desert Inn Rd,
Intersection Remains Closed in All Directions
Avoid Area
Use other routes
The intersection remained closed in all directions as of 6:30 p.m., and police advised motorists to avoid the area while officers investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
