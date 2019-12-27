4 dead, 2 hurt in western Las Vegas Valley crash

Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a multivehicle crash in the western valley Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas police.

Police and fire crews investigate a crash Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and South Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Torrey Klover)

A fatal crash occurred at Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. Four people died in the crash and two people have been transported for medical care. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. John Stuart said the injured were taken to a local hospital following the crash at Durango Drive and Desert Inn Road.

The last Clark County Fire Department truck is packing up. We’re awaiting a brief after four are dead and two were hospitalized in a car accident on Durango at the Desert Inn lights. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/GLRaAYDL80 — Sabrina Schnur 🎄 (@sabrina_schnur) December 27, 2019

The intersection remained closed in all directions as of 6:30 p.m., and police advised motorists to avoid the area while officers investigate.

