4 displaced in central Las Vegas garage fire

Four people were displaced, and one was injured in garage fire on Pama Lane, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A garage fire at a residence in the central Las Vegas Valley displaced four people and sent one of them to a hospital, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Pama Lane.

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation, the department said. Two adults and two children, along with their pets, were displaced and required emergency services from the American Red Cross. By 7:30 p.m., the fire was out, the department said.

Authorities were still investigating the cause of the fire Friday night.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.