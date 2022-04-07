63°F
4 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 12:25 am
 
West Oakey Boulevard at South Decatur Boulevard is blocked off by Metropolitan police after a m ...
West Oakey Boulevard at South Decatur Boulevard is blocked off by Metropolitan police after a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Four people were taken to the hospital after a three vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at South Decatur Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Alcohol was believed to be a factor and the intersection was shut down, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett. He said three of the four people taken to the hospital suffered “substantial injuries.”

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

