4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in east valley

The front portion of a large supermarket in eastern Las Vegas collapsed early Friday, injuring four people.

A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas. ( Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County firefighters work throw debris after a portion of La Bonita supermarket collapsed on 2500 Desert Inn Rd. and Eastern Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County firefighters responded to a La Bonita supermarket in Francisco Center at 2500 E. Desert Inn Road at 6:18 a.m. and transported four people to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after “the front awning, or mansard, collapsed,” said Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan.

The collapse also peeled off much of the market’s front facade.

Carnahan said fire department crews were working with county building officials to make sure “the rest of the building is structurally sound.”

Deli supervisor Adolfo Navarret said he and at least a dozen other employees were in the store when the collapse occurred.

“I just see the windows breaking like it is an earthquake,” he said. “And I look behind me and I see a bunch of debris and dust.”

He said more than a dozen employees scrambled out of the back of the building to safety.

Vendor Michael Martial said he was walking toward the store near the intersection of Eastern Avenue when “the front of the building just starts falling forward.”

“There were three homeless people trapped under it,” Martial said. “Two were able to get out on their own free will. The third one was actually hit in the back of the head. He was gushing blood.”

Martial said he called 911, then tried to help the injured man. First responders arrived “extremely fast” and pulled an individual to safety, he said.

“Definitely fear,” Martial said of his reaction. “First store, 6:10 in the morning, when this happened.”

County Fire Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell said the response was a “structural collapse with reports of people trapped.” Firefighters made sure utilities to the building were shut off before digging through debris.

“We began working our way to the bottom of the rubble pile, pulling it all away and checking for any other victims who may have been trapped underneath,” Broadwell said.

There were no life-threatening injuries, he said.

“Very fortunate,” Broadwell said. “Later on in the day it might have been a different story.”

Broadwell said Clark County building inspectors were on scene to try and determine what happened.

Dustin Dunbar said he was standing near the front of the store, waiting to get a ride from a family member, when the roof collapsed. He said debris hit a bottled water display adjacent from the store, sheltering him and other from the falling debris.

“It got dark and then it just landed,” Dunbar said. “If it wasn’t for that water thing we would have been goners….I got smacked against the wall. The whole roof came down.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.