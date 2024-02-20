4 Las Vegas plant shops to jumpstart your indoor garden

Whether you’re a plant pro or just want some green in your home, here are four local shops to get you started.

Rooting For You, a plant store, is seen on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Store clerk Jenna Smith takes care of a plant at Rooting For You on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

In the majorly beige desert city of Las Vegas, the need for some greenery inside your home can be immense.

Studies have shown that cultivating houseplants has myriad benefits, from better air filtration to improved mental health.

Figuring out where to get started, though, can be a challenge, as plants require different amounts of sunlight, humidity and water. That’s why going to a locally owned plant shop and speaking with an expert might just do the trick and help you keep your plants alive.

Whether you’re a beginner plant parent or you’ve already purchased a small army of plant children, here are a few stellar shops to get started — or feed your longstanding addiction.

Gaia Flowers

Nestled in the Arts District on Charleston Boulevard, Gaia Flowers is primarily a flower shop.

However, walking past it, it’s impossible to miss the wide array of houseplants hanging in the window. The store, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, features sustainably cultivated plants that you can snag in pots designed by local artists.

Rooting For You

Rooting For You is more than just an awesome name.

The plant shop hopes to make the desert greener by providing a good mix of houseplants sourced from local growers. Located near the Centennial Hills neighborhood, it also boasts a unique Creative Studio, which can be rented out for yoga, private events and company outings. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sundays.

“In a valley that is known to be very dry with mostly desert landscape, RFU seeks to bring nature indoors,” store principal Jason Rosenberg said in a statement.

LV Plant Collective

One of many boutique businesses in Fergusons Downtown, woman-owned LV Plant Collective is another great option for plantoholics of any skill level.

The store, which is open Wednesday through Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., hosts workshops and special events, such as the build-your-own succulent bar last October. It cycles through different plants depending on availability, and staff will alert its customers of a restock on its social media pages.

Iron Rose Plants and Vintage

If you’re willing to venture out to Boulder City, Iron Rose Plants and Vintage is another solid option to bolster your indoor garden.

Not only does the store have a ton of goodies that would make great gifts, but it rates its plants from 1 to 5 on the “Pain in the A—” scale, giving shoppers a better idea of how difficult each plant is to care for.

A 1 on the scale is labeled “You forgot about me … again. That’s OK though, I thrive on neglect,” while a 5 translates to “Be prepared to be married to me and my needs. I’m high maintenance, but I’m gorgeous.”

The shop’s hours can be found on its Facebook page.

