4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11

Carson City officials confirmed the first positive test for coronavirus in the state capital.

Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Thursday, March 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday it had received reports that three more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Clark County while Carson City officials confirmed the first case of the illness in the state capital.

Currently, the Southern Nevada Health District is reporting eight cases in Clark County – seven presumptive positives, where the individuals have tested positive, and one that has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Carson City Health and Human Services, which has services that extend into nearby rural counties, reported its first case early Thursday afternoon. More information about the latest case is expected to be provided at a press conference at 3:30 p.m.

The new cases bring the number of positive tests for the coronavirus in Nevada to 11. Three of those positive tests were announced on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

