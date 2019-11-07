4 people, cats treated for smoke at northwest Las Vegas fire

Four people and a few cats were treated for smoke inhalation at a northwest valley residential fire early Thursday.

Four people and some cats were treated for smoke inhalation at a northwest Las Vegas Valley house fire early Thursday.

Las Vegas Fire Department crews responded at 6:42 a.m. near U.S. Highway 95 and West Craig Road to reports of smoke coming from a single-story home, according to a tweet from the department.

The fire was quickly extinguished and four people were treated at the scene, along with the cats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.