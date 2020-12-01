4 people escape house fire in northern Las Vegas Valley

Four people escaped their burning home Tuesday morning in the northern Las Vegas Valley. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

Firefighters respond to a fire at at 2712 Rosarito St. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Firefighters respond to a fire at at 2712 Rosarito St. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Four people escaped their burning home Tuesday morning in the northern Las Vegas Valley.

At 7:15 a.m., the Las Vegas Fire Department received several 911 calls reporting that a house on 2712 Rosarito St. was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were emerging from the garage of the one-story house. Firefighters took less than 10 minutes to bring the fire under control and confined the fire to the garage, according to the Fire Department.

The rest of the house and most of its contents were not damaged. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to the department.

There were no reported injuries, according to the Fire Department. The American Red Cross is assisting the four people who escaped the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.