4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery, two-vehicle crash that left three people dead in central Las Vegas that also involved the rescue of a child from a burning vehicle.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left three people dead in central Las Vegas and involved the rescue of a child from a burning vehicle.

The crash occurred at 11:16 a.m. Thursday on the ramp connecting northbound Interstate 15 to northbound U.S. Highway 95, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Ford pickup truck towing an off-road vehicle was headed north on I-15, getting ready to merge onto U.S. Highway 95. Trooper Jason Buratczuk said another vehicle, a sedan, then cut across lanes of traffic, through a restricted area of the highway, and hit the truck’s trailer.

The truck and car then both went over the wall on the right side of the ramp connecting the two highways. The car became pinned under the truck and both caught on fire. The vehicles came to rest on what was originally described as an electrical box, then later described as an electrical pole.

Three people in the sedan were confirmed dead, Buratczuk said, and they appeared to be two adults and a child.

Two people in the truck, the driver and his 4-year-old daughter, escaped unharmed.

Buratczuk said that after the crash, the driver of the truck got out — and while the truck was on fire — some good Samaritans pulled over and helped him get the child out before the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the car is believed to have been speeding and driving recklessly, Buratczuk said.

This is the second fatal crash on the ramp in days, with a pedestrian fatally struck on the ramp late Sunday.

There are going to be extensive traffic delays in the area throughout the day.

“It is going to be a pretty complex investigation,” Buratczuk said. “We can’t even get near the cars right now so I would expect this to be going on for hours, well into the evening rush hour.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

