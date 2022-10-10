40 dogs symptomatic of respiratory disease at Las Vegas shelter

No dogs will be adopted, transferred or fostered while the sick dogs are treated, The Animal Foundaton said.

In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Wiggles the dog greets her new owner Tyler at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

At least 40 dogs at The Animal Foundation have shown symptoms of a possible respiratory illness, the organization announced Monday.

Canine Pneumovirus and Strep Zoo were found among a dog who had been at the shelter beginning Sept. 28, and all dog operations were paused last week until symptomatic dogs were treated.

No dogs will be adopted, transferred or fostered during that time.

As of Monday, 11 dogs had tested positive for Canine Pneumovirus and one tested positive for Strep Zoo.

“All of the dogs are responding well to treatment and our veterinary team is closely monitoring them,” The Animal Foundation said Monday.

The Animal Foundation had not euthanized any dogs, but the dog that initially showed symptoms on Sept. 28 was euthanized by another veterinarian while he was being fostered.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.