43-year-old woman passenger killed in crash in west Las Vegas

A 43-year-old woman was killed in a car crash Wednesday when the driver of a vehicle failed to stop at a red light and hit another vehicle in a west valley intersection

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to a Las Vegas police news release, the accident occurred around 5:20 p.m. on West Smoke Ranch Road at North Torrey Pines Drive.

A 2004 BMW X5 was headed eastbound on Smoke Ranch when the BMW is alleged to have struck the right side of a Ford Fusion after not stopping for a red light, the release aid. The drivers of the vehicles and a passenger in the Ford were taken to a UMC where the female passenger died.

Neither driver showed signs of being impaired.

The crash remains under investigation.