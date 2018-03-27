48-year-old pedestrian killed in crash in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard just before 8:10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was standing in the center turn lane on Rainbow and tried to cross through the eastbound lanes when the SUV hit him, police said.

The 74-year-old woman driving the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, police said.

Rainbow was shut down between Vegas Drive and Washington while police investigated, but has since reopened.

The man’s death marks the 28th fatal crash Metro has investigated this year.

Washington Ave and Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV