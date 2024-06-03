87°F
4th of July fireworks shows coming to Station Casinos resorts

Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayeh ...
Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2024 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated June 4, 2024 - 10:52 am

Station Casinos is preparing to light up the night sky on Independence Day with fireworks shows across the Las Vegas Valley.

On July 4, residents and visitors alike are invited to witness the displays at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin, Durango in the southwest valley and Green Valley Ranch in Henderson.

Station says each fireworks show will include pool deck viewing parties offering prime spots to view the display.

Here are the details for each casino fireworks show.

Durango

Location: Bel-Aire Backyard lawn

Doors open: 7 p.m.

Show begins: 9 p.m.

Admission: Starting at $10 for children (2-11 years) and $35 for adults

Highlights: Live DJ, craft drinks, small bites from Bel-Aire Backyard Grill

Red Rock Resort

Location: Sandbar pool

Doors open: 7:30 p.m.

Show begins: 9 p.m.

Admission: Starting at $10 for children (2-11 years) and $35 for adults

Highlights: Live DJ, backyard BBQ options from Sandbar Grille, fresh pizza from Side Piece

Green Valley Ranch

Location: Sprawling backyard

Doors open: 7:30 p.m.

Show begins: 9 p.m.

Admission: Starting at $10 for children (2-11 years) and $35 for adult

Highlights: Live DJ, frozen treats, snacks, beverages

For ticket purchases and more information, visit each property’s respective website.

The fireworks shows will also be streamed live on the @DurangoResort, @RedRockCasino, and @GVRCasino social media accounts.

